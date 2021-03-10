Left Menu

Josh Philippe to miss 2021 IPL, Finn Allen to replace him at RCB

Young Australian wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe will miss the IPL beginning April 9 and will be replaced by New Zealands Finn Allen in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed up New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe who will be unavailable for the entire season, an IPL release said.The 23-year-old Philippe had made his IPL debut in the UAE last year, playing five games and scoring 78 runs for RCB.His replacement Finn has played 12 First-class games and scored three half centuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:33 IST
Young Australian wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe will miss the IPL beginning April 9 and will be replaced by New Zealand's Finn Allen in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

''Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed up New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe who will be unavailable for the entire season,'' an IPL release said.

The 23-year-old Philippe had made his IPL debut in the UAE last year, playing five games and scoring 78 runs for RCB.

His replacement Finn has played 12 First-class games and scored three half centuries. The 21-year-old had smashed 512 runs in 11 innings to emerge as the top run-scorer in the Super Smash League this year.

''Finn had a base price of Rs 20 lakh equivalent to that of Josh Philippe. It will be Finn's debut VIVO IPL season this year when he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore,'' the release added.

