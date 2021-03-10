Left Menu

IPL 2021: RCB sign New Zealand wicket-keeper Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for Josh Philippe who will be unavailable for the entire season.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:35 IST
Josh Philippe (Photo/ BBL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for Josh Philippe who will be unavailable for the entire season. Philippe, who made his debut in 2020, played five games and scored 78 runs for the franchise. His replacement Finn has featured in 12 First-class games for New Zealand and scored three half-centuries.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed up New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe who will be unavailable for the entire season," an official statement from IPL read. Finn had a base price of Rs 20 Lakhs equivalent to that of Josh Philippe. It will be Finn's debut VIVO IPL season this year when he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for the cash-rich league to be held in India across six venues from April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on RCB in Chennai in the tournament opener. The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

