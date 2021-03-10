Left Menu

Cycling-Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead

His Ineos-Grenadiers team, who had already lost Australian Richie Porte in a crash during the opening stage, said the Briton was heading to hospital "for further assessment". "His front wheel slipped and he landed on his face, his head and his knee pretty bad and he felt a bit dizzy.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:38 IST
Cycling-Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead

Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Paris-Nice by winning the fourth stage, a 188-km hilly ride between Chalon-sur-Saone and Chiroubles on Wednesday.

The Slovenian, who also finished runner-up in last year's Tour de France after cracking in the final time trial, powered away from the pack in the final ascent, a 7.3-km climb at an average gradient of 6%. German Maximilian Schachmann took second place and France's Guillaume Martin finished third, both crossing the line 12 seconds behind Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic.

Giro d'Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart abandoned the race after crashing in the descent from the Mont Brouilly some 15 kilometres from the finish. His Ineos-Grenadiers team, who had already lost Australian Richie Porte in a crash during the opening stage, said the Briton was heading to hospital "for further assessment".

"His front wheel slipped and he landed on his face, his head and his knee pretty bad and he felt a bit dizzy. So it was the right decision to stop him," Ineos-Grenadiers sports director Gabriel Rasch said. "Landed on my head today. Thank you @INEOSGrenadiers & the medical team for putting my long-term welfare first when it was clear I wasn’t 100%," Geoghegan Hart wrote on Twitter.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) this year introduced a concussion protocol, which states that a rider's condition must be assessed before they are allowed to get back on their bike after a suspected concussion. Overall, Roglic leads Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 35 seconds and American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) by 37.

Thursday's fifth stage takes the peloton over 200 kilometres from Vienne to Bollene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New coronavirus cases in Turkey hit highest level this year after measures eased

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose on Wednesday to the highest level this year, Health Ministry data showed, ten days after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic. The number of n...

Biden to sign signature COVID relief bill on Friday

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to sign his signature 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.The comments came ahead of the expected final passage of the measure in U.S. Hou...

ANALYSIS-Facing critics, Biden has no good choices to manage influx of migrant children

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration is racing to deal with an increasing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it has limited options and none are great, one U.S. official said. The influx, which comes as B...

Warren Buffett's net worth reaches $100 billion

Warren Buffetts fortune reached 100 billion on Wednesday, as investors drove the stock price for his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc to a record level.Buffetts net worth, as measured by Forbes magazine, comes almost entirely from owning abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021