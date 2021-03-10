Left Menu

Sushil Kumar re-elected as School Games Federation of India president

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has been re-elected as the president of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), while Vijay Santan will serve as the secretary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:45 IST
SGFI president Sushil Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has been re-elected as the president of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), while Vijay Santan will serve as the secretary. The SGFI elections on Tuesday were conducted as per the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India. According to the sports ministry's directive, SGFI also left out those candidates who had been charged with some kind of misconduct.

The election was unanimous. Surendra Singh Bhati is the treasurer. There are eight vice presidents and joint secretaries; six executive members. The election was held after the ministry declared the SGFI election held on December 29, 2020, null and void. The Returning Officer BS Mathur will now send the result to the Sports Ministry for further recognition.

Results are:- President- Sushil Kumar; Vice-president Zeeshan Qamer (IAS), Asarpal Singh, Rubinderjit Singh Brar (PCS), Partha Pegu (ACS), Vikas Srivastava, P Narassingame, L Sokun Singh, Bhagram Hauta; General Secretary- Vijay Santan; Joint Secretary- Paimong Mog, JR Marak, M Vasu, Anil Kumar, Satyanarayan Rayguru, David Lalthanngura Sailo, Harinder Singh Grewal, Gopala Krishna; Treasurer- Surender Singh Bhati; Executive members- Jigme Youzar Lepcha, Mithilesh Kumar, Nagendra Singh Bartwal, Usha Singh, Manish G Smart, Samir Panchal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

