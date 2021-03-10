Left Menu

Tennis-Federer beats Evans in first match for 14 months

The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a competitive match for 405 days and underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, but produced some stunning tennis to beat the British number one. A socially-distanced evening crowd at the Khalifa Tennis Complex were treated to a high-quality duel with British number one Evans pushing the 20-time Grand Slam champion to the limit.

File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Roger Federer marked his eagerly-awaited return to action after more than a year out by beating Dan Evans 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5 at the Qatar Open on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a competitive match for 405 days and underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, but produced some stunning tennis to beat the British number one.

A socially-distanced evening crowd at the Khalifa Tennis Complex were treated to a high-quality duel with British number one Evans pushing the 20-time Grand Slam champion to the limit. Federer showed great physical condition and kept his nose in front in the deciding set before pouncing in the 12th game to rifle a backhand winner down the line on his second match point.

