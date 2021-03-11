Left Menu

Soccer-Canadian MLS clubs to play home openers in U.S. due to COVID-19

All three Canadian clubs were forced to relocate to the United States last year to finish off the 2020 campaign because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Full dates of the 2021 season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, MLS said in a news release.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 02:24 IST
Soccer-Canadian MLS clubs to play home openers in U.S. due to COVID-19

Major League Soccer said on Wednesday its three Canadian clubs will play their 2021 regular-season home openers in the United States due to pandemic-related travel restrictions between the two countries. CF Montreal will kick off their season on April 17 when they host Toronto FC at the home of Inter Miami while the Vancouver Whitecaps will host Portland Timbers at the Utah home of MLS club Real Salt Lake the following day.

Toronto will then host Vancouver on April 24 at the home of Orlando City SC. All three Canadian clubs were forced to relocate to the United States last year to finish off the 2020 campaign because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Full dates of the 2021 season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, MLS said in a news release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. A ...

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday.Guatemala said it is expecting 81,60...

Unprecedented number of women leaders, but parity still far off

The 2021 IPU-UN Women Map of Women in Politics, jointly released by UN partner the Inter-Parliamentary Union IPU and UN Women, spotlights the record number of women in top positions, which now stands at 22, including nine heads of State a...

US aims at helping India develop its own defense industrial base: Pentagon

The Biden administration is looking at deepening its military and technical cooperation with India by not only providing it with arms and equipment, but also helping New Delhi develop its own defense industrial base, a senior Pentagon offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021