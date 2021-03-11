Left Menu

Tennis-No ice bath for old school Federer after winning return

"But overall I was really excited and happy the way I played." Federer has been away so long that he even had to be reminded of the rules, such as the time of the warm-up and whether or not to ask the ball kids for his towel.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 11-03-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 02:33 IST
Tennis-No ice bath for old school Federer after winning return
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Roger Federer admitted he felt tired at times as he returned from 14 months out to beat Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday but will not be changing his post-match routine. The 39-year-old Swiss, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two knee operations, produced some vintage tennis to win 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5.

Encouragingly, Federer displayed his trademark silky movement and said the knee had held up during a two-hour 24 minute duel. Asked whether he would be employing any new recovery techniques before his quarter-final against Nikoloz Basilashvili, Federer said he would stick to his usual routine.

"You're talking to an old-school guy. So I have done one ice bath and I didn't like it. So I'm not going to do that again," Federer told reporters. "I don't just take painkillers for fun. I only take them when I really have to. Don't feel like that's the case tonight.

"I'm going to stretch and take a massage and sleep in and then warm up properly tomorrow. Very simple." While the 20-times Grand Slam champion said in the build-up that tennis for him is like riding a bicycle, he admitted there were nerves as his first match back loomed.

"In the morning I started to think about it and, I don't know, you can just feel like you're getting more tense again," Federer said. "Not that you could start worrying, but you're actually getting more excited than anything else. "But overall I was really excited and happy the way I played."

Federer has been away so long that he even had to be reminded of the rules, such as the time of the warm-up and whether or not to ask the ball kids for his towel. "It happened a ton of times, not just once," he said. "I forgot to take the towel. I forgot to bring the towel.

"Then the time, the shot clock is still not something that's embedded in my system. I have played too long without the shot clock. "Then I also forgot that the warm-up I guess was four minutes, because I was hitting with Dan and then next thing I know after 30 seconds he was already at the net volleying. I was, like, Why is he hurrying up so much?"

As far as his tennis was concerned, however, Federer produced a familiar display. "There are a lot of things I can still improve on, but overall I'm incredibly happy how I played," he said. "If I lose 6-2 6-2, I'm equally happy than sitting here 7-5 in the third, because it's been over 400 days I haven't been on a tennis court, so it's been a long time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. A ...

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday.Guatemala said it is expecting 81,60...

Unprecedented number of women leaders, but parity still far off

The 2021 IPU-UN Women Map of Women in Politics, jointly released by UN partner the Inter-Parliamentary Union IPU and UN Women, spotlights the record number of women in top positions, which now stands at 22, including nine heads of State a...

US aims at helping India develop its own defense industrial base: Pentagon

The Biden administration is looking at deepening its military and technical cooperation with India by not only providing it with arms and equipment, but also helping New Delhi develop its own defense industrial base, a senior Pentagon offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021