Soccer-Salah and Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig

Liverpool, leading 2-0 from the first-leg yet struggling in the Premier League after six straight home defeats, had several chances to extend their advantage in the first half but lacked sharpness in front of goal. Juergen Klopp's side, however, finally broke through in the 70th minute when Diogo Jota fed Salah, who cut across the top of the penalty area before drilling into the bottom corner.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 11-03-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 03:26 IST
Second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane eased Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday, to complete a 4-0 aggregate victory. Liverpool, leading 2-0 from the first-leg yet struggling in the Premier League after six straight home defeats, had several chances to extend their advantage in the first half but lacked sharpness in front of goal.

Juergen Klopp's side, however, finally broke through in the 70th minute when Diogo Jota fed Salah, who cut across the top of the penalty area before drilling into the bottom corner. Four minutes later, Mane made it 2-0 on the night when he met a Divock Origi cross from the right with a first-time finish, steering the ball home with the outside of his foot.

Both legs of the last-16 tie were played in the Hungarian capital due to Germany's COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

