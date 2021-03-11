Soccer-Salah and Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
Liverpool, leading 2-0 from the first-leg yet struggling in the Premier League after six straight home defeats, had several chances to extend their advantage in the first half but lacked sharpness in front of goal. Juergen Klopp's side, however, finally broke through in the 70th minute when Diogo Jota fed Salah, who cut across the top of the penalty area before drilling into the bottom corner.Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 11-03-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 03:26 IST
Second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane eased Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday, to complete a 4-0 aggregate victory. Liverpool, leading 2-0 from the first-leg yet struggling in the Premier League after six straight home defeats, had several chances to extend their advantage in the first half but lacked sharpness in front of goal.
Juergen Klopp's side, however, finally broke through in the 70th minute when Diogo Jota fed Salah, who cut across the top of the penalty area before drilling into the bottom corner. Four minutes later, Mane made it 2-0 on the night when he met a Divock Origi cross from the right with a first-time finish, steering the ball home with the outside of his foot.
Both legs of the last-16 tie were played in the Hungarian capital due to Germany's COVID-19 related travel restrictions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Premier League youngster handed nine-month ban for violating anti-doping rule
Soccer-Premier League title out of reach for Liverpool, says Mane
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Premier League: Man City defeat West Ham to consolidate position at top spot
Premier League: Would be a dream to finish in top four, says Everton's Ancelotti