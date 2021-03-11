Left Menu

Soccer-PSG bury Barcelona demons to reach last eight

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 03:28 IST
Soccer-PSG bury Barcelona demons to reach last eight
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Paris St Germain buried the ghosts of their embarrassing 2017 exit as they drew 1-1 at home with Barcelona on Wednesday to complete a 5-2 aggregate victory that sent them into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Four years after Barca claimed a memorable 6-1 win to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the last 16, PSG lacked inspiration but their 4-1 advantage from the first game in Spain was sufficient this time. Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick at the Nou Camp, opened the scoring with a penalty against the run of play before Lionel Messi levelled with a superb long-range goal, but the Argentine had a spot-kick saved by Keylor Navas on the stroke of halftime.

The French champions were on the back foot in the second half as Barca piled on the pressure but Barca exited the competition before the semi-finals for the second year in a row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

