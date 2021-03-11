Left Menu

Horse racing-Irish jockey James banned for dead horse photo

A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said James had acted in a manner "prejudicial to the integrity and good reputation of horse racing". It is the second time this month that the sport has been dragged through the mud after Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott was banned for 12 months, six suspended, after a photograph showed him straddling a dead horse.

Irish amateur jockey Rob James has been banned for 12 months, eight of them suspended, after a video emerged of him climbing on the back of a dead horse. A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said James had acted in a manner "prejudicial to the integrity and good reputation of horse racing".

It is the second time this month that the sport has been dragged through the mud after Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott was banned for 12 months, six suspended, after a photograph showed him straddling a dead horse. James apologised for his actions last week.

"I would just like to apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful," he said.

