Horse racing-Irish jockey James banned for dead horse photo

Irish amateur jockey Rob James has been banned for 12 months, eight of them suspended, after a video emerged of him climbing on the back of a dead horse. A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said James had acted in a manner "prejudicial to the integrity and good reputation of horse racing".

It is the second time this month that the sport has been dragged through the mud after Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott was banned for 12 months, six suspended, after a photograph showed him straddling a dead horse. James apologised for his actions last week.

Advertisement

"I would just like to apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)