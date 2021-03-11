Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Canadian MLS clubs to play home openers in U.S. due to COVID-19

Major League Soccer said on Wednesday its three Canadian clubs will play their 2021 regular-season home openers in the United States due to pandemic-related travel restrictions between the two countries. CF Montreal will kick off their season on April 17 when they host Toronto FC at the home of Inter Miami while the Vancouver Whitecaps will host Portland Timbers at the Utah home of MLS club Real Salt Lake the following day. McIlroy says Woods could soon return home from hospital

Rory McIlroy has been in touch with Tiger Woods and said that the 15-times major champion is doing better and could soon return home from hospital to begin recovery after sustaining serious leg injuries in a car crash last month. World number 11 McIlroy delivered the update on Woods while speaking in a video call with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon that aired late on Tuesday. Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead

Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Paris-Nice by winning the fourth stage, a 188-km hilly ride between Chalon-sur-Saone and Chiroubles on Wednesday. The Slovenian, who also finished runner-up in last year's Tour de France after cracking in the final time trial, powered away from the pack in the final ascent, a 7.3-km climb at an average gradient of 6%. 'Justice for Diego': Argentines to march seeking answers over Maradona's death

Argentines will take to the streets on Wednesday to demand what they say is justice for Diego Maradona after the soccer icon's death in November sparked investigations into how he died and whether there had been any negligence in his care. "He did not die, they killed him!," the organizers of the demonstration said in materials sent out on social media. "Justice for Diego. Trial and punishment of the guilty." NHL, Disney reach 'groundbreaking' seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal

The National Hockey League and Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday they reached what the NHL commissioner called a "groundbreaking" seven-year TV, streaming and media rights deal that will bring games to ABC, ESPN and streaming platforms. The partnership, which will begin with the NHL's 2021-22 season, is highlighted by exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC in four of the seven years of the agreement. Del Potro targets Tokyo Olympics for comeback

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro has not fully recovered from a series of knee injuries but the former U.S. Open champion told reporters on Wednesday he is targeting this year's Tokyo Olympics for a fresh comeback. “I think this is my year,” the former world number three said at an event in Buenos Aires where he was honoured as the best Argentine player of the last decade. IOC President Bach wins unopposed second term to 2025

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday won an unopposed second term that will keep him in the post until 2025, following a vote on the first day of a virtual IOC session. Bach received 93 of the 94 eligible votes cast in an online process. Soccer: Depleted Canada looking to grow at Olympic qualifying tournament

The selection process for the Canadian team competing at this month's CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying tournament may have been hampered by COVID-19 and other issues but head coach Mauro Biello remains confident in his squad. Nine Toronto FC players were on the provisional roster but, due to positive COVID-19 tests at the MLS club's training camp, none made the 20-player squad named on Wednesday that will compete in the March 18-30 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. Safe Tokyo Games will be 'manifestation of peace, solidarity and resilience' - IOC's Bach

The Tokyo Olympics will go ahead safely from mid-July, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday, as the postponed Games' organisers race to overcome the challenges presented by hosting the event during a pandemic. Bach, who is set to be re-elected on Wednesday for a second term until 2025, said Tokyo was "the best-prepared Olympic city," in remarks at the start of a three-day virtual IOC session.

Federer beats Evans in first match for 14 months Roger Federer marked his eagerly-awaited return to action after more than a year with some vintage tennis as he beat Dan Evans 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5 at the Qatar Open on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a competitive match for 405 days and underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, but clicked smoothly back into gear against the British number one.

