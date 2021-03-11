Left Menu

Cricket-Latham to captain New Zealand against Bangladesh, De Grandhomme injured

Latham leads a squad featuring three potential debutants in Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell for the three-game series which starts in Dunedin on March 20. Williamson was ruled out this week with an elbow injury after guiding the Black Caps to a 3-2 Twenty20 series win over Australia on Sunday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-03-2021 06:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 06:26 IST
Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in the absence of injured regular skipper Kane Williamson for the one-day international series against Bangladesh, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday. Latham leads a squad featuring three potential debutants in Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell for the three-game series which starts in Dunedin on March 20.

Williamson was ruled out this week with an elbow injury after guiding the Black Caps to a 3-2 Twenty20 series win over Australia on Sunday. "Whilst it’s disappointing to lose a player of Kane’s class, Tom has proven experience in taking the reins and I know he’s excited to lead the side," selector Gavin Larsen said in a media release.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson was ruled out as he continues his rehabilitation from a back injury and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme is set for surgery on a troublesome right ankle which hampered him throughout the 2020-21 season. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said he was "gutted" for De Grandhomme but hoped he would be fit for the test tour of England.

New Zealand are slated to play two tests against England and the June 18-22 final of the World Test Championship against India in Southampton. "We’re hopeful following surgery and rehabilitation (De Grandhomme) will be a chance to make the squad," said Stead.

In De Grandhomme's absence, Mitchell will be the third all-rounder in the 13-man squad against Bangladesh alongside James Neesham and Mitchell Santner. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series will be New Zealand's first one-day international competition since a defeat to Australia in Sydney in March 13, 2020.

Latham is in line to play a long-awaited 100th ODI in the series-opener in Dunedin, with Canterbury team mate Henry Nicholls to play his 50th. Squad: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young.

