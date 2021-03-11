Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 28th round of Premier League fixtures from March 12-16. All times GMT. March 12, Friday

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (2000) * Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against Aston Villa at St James' Park (W6 D5).

* Villa are gunning for their first league double over Newcastle since 2004-05 following their 2-0 home victory in January. * Dean Smith's Villa have kept a league-best eight clean sheets away from home this season and 14 overall.

March 13, Saturday Leeds United v Chelsea (1230)

* Chelsea have won just one of their last nine Premier League games at Leeds (D3 L5). * Chelsea beat Leeds 5-1 in a League Cup tie at Elland Road in 2012 but have never won consecutive away games against the Yorkshire club before.

* Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has not tasted defeat in his nine league games since replacing Frank Lampard – only Maurizio Sarri (12) and Frank Clark (11) have had longer unbeaten runs at the start of their Premier League careers. Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion (1500)

* Crystal Palace beat West Brom 5-1 in December and are looking to complete their first top-flight double over the Baggies. * Palace have won four of their six Premier League home games against West Brom (L2).

* Roy Hodgson's side are hoping to avoid going a fourth consecutive home league game without scoring, a feat they last managed in 2018-19. Everton v Burnley (1730)

* Burnley have been winless in their last five games (D4 L1) to remain in 15th, four points above the relegation zone. * Everton have won only one of their last six home games (D1 L4), scoring three goals.

* Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 13 goals have helped Everton grab 14 points -- more than any player in the league this season. Fulham v Manchester City (2000)

* Man City have won their last seven away matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding only three. * Fulham have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven matches.

* Fulham have scored only eight goals at home this season, the lowest in the league. March 14, Sunday

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (1200) * Southampton have never lost to Brighton in the Premier League (W3 D4), winning the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season.

* Brighton have always come away from Southampton with a point with three draws. * Southampton have won only five times in 13 home games this season but kept a clean sheet in all those wins.

Leicester City v Sheffield United (1400) * Leicester have struggled at home this season, picking up only 19 points out of a possible 39 with six losses.

* The Blades have lost 22 of their 28 games this season to sit bottom of the league, 12 points from the safety zone. * Leicester have beaten the Blades in all three Premier League meetings with striker Jamie Vardy either scoring or assisting a goal, including a 90th-minute winner in the reverse fixture in December.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1630) * Arsenal have not beaten Spurs in their last five meetings in all competitions (D2 L3).

* Spurs are looking to accomplish the league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1992-93. * Arsenal have lost to Spurs in the league only once at Emirates Stadium, a 3-2 loss in November.

Manchester United v West Ham United (1915) * Manchester United won the reverse fixture 3-1 and are looking to do the double for the first time since 2013-14 when Hammers boss David Moyes was their manager.

* Manchester United are unbeaten in their last eight league games (W3 D5) and are looking to keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet for the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. * Moyes has never won away at Old Trafford (D4 L9) as manager of Everton, Sunderland or West Ham.

March 15, Monday Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (2000)

* Wolves have lost their last eight Premier League matches against Liverpool. * Liverpool have lost nine league matches this season, including six of their last seven to drop to eighth in the standings.

* Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has lost more league games with Liverpool this season (seven) than he did in 68 matches with Barcelona (six losses). (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

