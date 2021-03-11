Left Menu

MATCHDAY: Man United hosts AC Milan in Europa League

Milan won the Champions League in 2007 and United picked up the European Cup the following year but now they are competing for the continents second-tier trophy. Winning the Europa League could be the only way back into the Champions League next season.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:23 IST
MATCHDAY: Man United hosts AC Milan in Europa League

A look at what’s happening in the Europa League in some of the first legs of the last 16 on Thursday: MAN UNITED VS. AC MILAN Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect forwards Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani to have fully recovered to face AC Milan. It will be the first meeting in 11 years between the two clubs steeped in European tradition and both have slipped from the pedestals they once occupied. Milan won the Champions League in 2007 and United picked up the European Cup the following year but now they are competing for the continent's second-tier trophy. Both are well-placed to qualify for the Champions League next season as they are second in their domestic leagues.

TOTTENHAM VS. DINAMO ZAGREB Tottenham has a League Cup final against Manchester City to look forward to in April, while the London club continues its Europa League quest against Dinamo Zagreb as its looks to end a title drought stretching back to 2008. Winning the Europa League could be the only way back into the Champions League next season. Jose Mourinho's side is five points behind fourth-place Chelsea. Dinamo arrives in London in good form with eight consecutive wins in all competitions.

OLYMPIAKOS VS. ARSENAL Sokratis Papastathopoulos is back facing Arsenal less than two months after joining the Greek champions. Having been left out of the squads for both the Premier League and Europa League, the defender did not feature for Arsenal at all during the first half of the current season. Olympiakos shocked Arsenal at the round of 32 last season. Arsenal could have Emile Smith Rowe available after the attacking midfielder picked up a muscular injury in the recent win at Leicester and missed Saturday’s draw at Burnley. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no other injury concerns but does have Sunday’s north London derby at home to Tottenham to consider when picking his team in Athens.

SLAVIA PRAGUE VS. RANGERS Rangers sealed its first Scottish title in 10 years on Sunday and now turns its attention to trying to add a European trophy. But Slavia Prague knocked out Premier League top-four contender Leicester in the previous round.

THE REST It's Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland), Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs. Villarreal (Spain), Roma (Italy) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) and Granada (Spain) vs. Molde (Norway). AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash

A rumbling volcano on Indonesias Sumatra island unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes during eruption on Thursday. No casualties were reported.Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra province was shooting smoke and as...

India reports 22,854 new coronavirus cases, 126 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. The cumulative cases in the country reached 1,12,85,561 including 1,89,226 active cases and 1,...

US will speak out forcefully against China committing 'genocide' against Uyghur Muslims: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US will speak out forcefully against China committing genocide against the Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang province, as several lawmakers expressed concerns about the deteriorating human rights ...

AAP's Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.He said that no serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure he is practicing self-isolati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021