Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics chief invokes power of sport on anniversary of disaster

About 20,000 people were killed. Hashimoto said the power of sport had become a focus of Tokyo's bid for the Games after the disaster and that the concept could be extended to facing the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-03-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 10:14 IST
Tokyo Olympics chief invokes power of sport on anniversary of disaster

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto highlighted the power of sport on Thursday as she expressed condolences on the anniversary of a deadly earthquake and tsunami, saying it provided hope for survivors and in facing the coronavirus. On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off northeast Japan, triggering a tsunami that devastated the region and caused a meltdown at a nuclear plant in Fukushima. About 20,000 people were killed.

Hashimoto said the power of sport had become a focus of Tokyo's bid for the Games after the disaster and that the concept could be extended to facing the novel coronavirus pandemic. "While COVID-19 has led to the first-ever and unprecedented postponement of the Games, the role of sports within society has become ever more relevant," Hashimoto said in a statement.

"Even stronger determination" was needed to help boost the recovery of the areas hit by the earthquake and tsunami, she said. "While doing so, we would like to do our best to bring together those whose lives have been affected by the global crisis through hosting a safe and secure Tokyo 2020 Games," she said, referring to the coronavirus.

The Olympics, postponed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8 and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. Hashimoto said Tokyo's Olympic bid did not initially have the full support of the Japanese people, but they gradually came around when they saw how the Games could contribute to the recovery of the disaster areas.

Most Japanese oppose holding the Olympics this summer due to worries visitors from abroad will spark a resurgence in coronavirus infections, surveys have shown. Japan has therefore decided to stage the Games without overseas spectators, sources have told Reuters. A decision on international fans is to be made this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash

A rumbling volcano on Indonesias Sumatra island unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes during eruption on Thursday. No casualties were reported.Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra province was shooting smoke and as...

India reports 22,854 new coronavirus cases, 126 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. The cumulative cases in the country reached 1,12,85,561 including 1,89,226 active cases and 1,...

US will speak out forcefully against China committing 'genocide' against Uyghur Muslims: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US will speak out forcefully against China committing genocide against the Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang province, as several lawmakers expressed concerns about the deteriorating human rights ...

AAP's Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.He said that no serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure he is practicing self-isolati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021