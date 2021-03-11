Sports News Roundup: Woods could soon return home; athletes will be vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula upsets Karolina Pliskova in Dubai

Advertisement

The Dubai Duty-Free Championships lost another highly ranked player as second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic fell a day after top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was upset in the United Arab Emirates. American Jessica Pegula buried Pliskova 6-0, 6-2 in third-round action while ninth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza topped eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-0, 6-4.

McIlroy says Woods could soon return home from hospital

Rory McIlroy has been in touch with Tiger Woods and said that the 15-times major champion is doing better and could soon return home from hospital to begin recovery after sustaining serious leg injuries in a car crash last month. World number 11 McIlroy delivered the update on Woods while speaking in a video call with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon that aired late on Tuesday.

'Justice for Diego': Argentines march seeking answers over Maradona's death

Argentines took to the streets on Wednesday to demand what they say is justice for Diego Maradona after the soccer icon's death in November sparked investigations into how he died and whether there had been any negligence in his care. "He did not die, they killed him!," the organizers of the demonstration said in materials sent out on social media prior to the march. "Justice for Diego. Trial and punishment of the guilty."

Olympics: U.S. optimistic athletes will be vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games

U.S. Olympic athletes are on track to be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus sooner than expected and well ahead of this summer's Tokyo Games, leaders of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Wednesday. "We are more optimistic than ever in hoping Team USA athletes will be readily and easily vaccinated well before the Games and, for some, likely even before their trials," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland told reporters on a call following a board meeting.

NHL, Disney reach 'groundbreaking' seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal

The National Hockey League and Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday they reached what the NHL commissioner called a "groundbreaking" seven-year TV, streaming and media rights deal that will bring games to ABC, ESPN and streaming platforms. The partnership, which will begin with the NHL's 2021-22 season, is highlighted by exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC in four of the seven years of the agreement.

IOC President Bach wins unopposed second term to 2025

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday won an unopposed second term that will keep him in the post until 2025, following a vote on the first day of a virtual IOC session. Bach received 93 of the 94 eligible votes cast in an online process.

Soccer: Depleted Canada looking to grow at Olympic qualifying tournament

The selection process for the Canadian team competing at this month's CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying tournament may have been hampered by COVID-19 and other issues but head coach Mauro Biello remains confident in his squad. Nine Toronto FC players were on the provisional roster but, due to positive COVID-19 tests at the MLS club's training camp, none made the 20-player squad named on Wednesday that will compete in the March 18-30 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Tokyo Olympics chief invokes power of sport on anniversary of disaster

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto highlighted the power of sport on Thursday as she expressed condolences on the anniversary of a deadly earthquake and tsunami, saying it provided hope for survivors and in facing the coronavirus. On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off northeast Japan, triggering a tsunami that devastated the region and caused a meltdown at a nuclear plant in Fukushima. About 20,000 people were killed.

Spring training roundup: Bobby Dalbec's slam lifts Red Sox past Braves

Bobby Dalbec hit a sixth-inning grand slam and Rafael Devers knocked in a run at the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla. Dalbec's blast, off Victor Arano, was his fourth of the Grapefruit League season and gave the win to Tanner Houck, who pitched three scoreless innings.

Federer beats Evans in first match for 14 months

Roger Federer marked his eagerly-awaited return to action after more than a year with some vintage tennis as he beat Dan Evans 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5 at the Qatar Open on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a competitive match for 405 days and underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, but clicked smoothly back into gear against the British number one.

(With inputs from agencies.)