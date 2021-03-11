Left Menu

Rugby-Thorn unimpressed by reports of Rodda return to Australia

Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn has described as "disappointing" reports that Wallabies forward Izack Rodda is on his way back to Australia less than a year after walking out on the club.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-03-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 10:54 IST
Rugby-Thorn unimpressed by reports of Rodda return to Australia

Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn has described as "disappointing" reports that Wallabies forward Izack Rodda is on his way back to Australia less than a year after walking out on the club. Rodda left the Reds and signed a lucrative contract with French club Lyon after refusing to take a short-term pay cut as the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic started to have an impact on the game's finances in Australia.

The 24-year-old lock has been linked with a move back to Australia after his Lyon contract runs out in June, which would make him eligible to resume a test career that has earned him 25 caps. "That was disappointing when it happened and disappointing to hear that as well," Thorn told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday.

"You don't dislike that person, but the whole game suffered here, the players were on 40% of their wages and it was hard yakka. "A lot of people persevered, a lot of people made sacrifices and, with our values here, (Rodda coming back) doesn't align with that."

Thorn said it looked like a case of "having your cake and eat it" for Rodda and suggested there was enough talent still in Australia to stock the second row of the Wallabies pack. "I guess you can always bring back talent, but there's talent here, and they're invested here," he added.

The Reds face the reigning champion ACT Brumbies on Saturday in a re-run of last year's Super Rugby AU final. Thorn has named an explosive backline with Hunter Paisami and Jordan Petaia paired in the centres outside flyhalf James O'Connor and rugby league convert Suliasi Vunivalu and Filipo Daugunu on the wings.

The former All Blacks lock, however, scoffed at suggestions that it might be among the strongest backlines he has worked with. "I've been in some pretty good sides," he laughed. "I could go Dan Carter, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith so I wouldn’t get too carried away with that.

"There's no doubt there’s some talent there but it's the combinations. If you look at Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith, they built those combinations over 50 tests, 100 tests. OK, you can have names on a piece of paper but it’s how they work together."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav targets Adityanath, says due not given to SP regime for works

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of taking credit for works done in the SP regime.A day after Adityanath visited Bundelkhand region and took a selfie at the Lahchura d...

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash

A rumbling volcano on Indonesias Sumatra island unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes during eruption on Thursday. No casualties were reported.Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra province was shooting smoke and as...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after wild tech reboot, yields inch higher

World share markets inched higher on Wednesday after a stunning reboot in U.S. tech stocks, while the dollar and benchmark government yields both ticked up ahead of a key U.S. Treasury auction and inflation reading later. But gains were sub...

Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list

Myanmars military junta has removed Arakan Army AA insurgents from its list of terrorist groups because the faction has stopped attacks and to help establish peace across the country, state media said on Thursday.The move comes at a time th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021