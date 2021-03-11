Left Menu

Messi should not have doubts about this Barcelona team, says coach Koeman

After crashing out of the Champions League, coach Ronald Koeman said that Argentine striker Lionel Messi should not have any doubts about the quality of this Barcelona side.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 11:08 IST
Messi should not have doubts about this Barcelona team, says coach Koeman
Argentine and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After crashing out of the Champions League, coach Ronald Koeman said that Argentine striker Lionel Messi should not have any doubts about the quality of this Barcelona side. Messi missed the penalty against Paris Saint-Germain as the LaLiga giants played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League second-leg clash of the round-of-16 fixture on Wednesday (local time).

PSG had defeated Barcelona 4-1 in the first-leg and as a result, the French side progressed to the quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate. "Leo's seen for a while that the team is improving with the changes we've made. There are many youngsters with quality and a big future coming in, so it's not a question of having doubts about this team," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.

French striker Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the second-leg fixture as he converted the penalty in the 30th minute of the game. The lead did not last long as Messi's 37th-minute strike squared-off things for the visitors at Parc des Princes. No further goals were scored in the second half of the clash. It is the first time Barcelona have crashed out of the Champions League without reaching the quarter-finals since 2007 and, after Juventus were knocked out on Tuesday, neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the last eight for the first time since 2005. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav targets Adityanath, says due not given to SP regime for works

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of taking credit for works done in the SP regime.A day after Adityanath visited Bundelkhand region and took a selfie at the Lahchura d...

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash

A rumbling volcano on Indonesias Sumatra island unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes during eruption on Thursday. No casualties were reported.Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra province was shooting smoke and as...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after wild tech reboot, yields inch higher

World share markets inched higher on Wednesday after a stunning reboot in U.S. tech stocks, while the dollar and benchmark government yields both ticked up ahead of a key U.S. Treasury auction and inflation reading later. But gains were sub...

Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list

Myanmars military junta has removed Arakan Army AA insurgents from its list of terrorist groups because the faction has stopped attacks and to help establish peace across the country, state media said on Thursday.The move comes at a time th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021