Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi Capitals help city's families get back on their feet

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals launched an initiative to support the city's marginalised families, aptly named SMILE -- Supporting Marginalised Individuals through Livelihood and Empowerment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:15 IST
COVID-19: Delhi Capitals help city's families get back on their feet
Families recieve pushcarts from Delhi Capitals. (Photo/ Delhi Capitals) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals launched an initiative to support the city's marginalised families, aptly named SMILE -- Supporting Marginalised Individuals through Livelihood and Empowerment. Through this project, the GMR and JSW co-owned franchise aims to help families who lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic. To ensure sustainable and lasting impact, the initiative has been launched in collaboration with SHODH -- A Delhi-based non-profit and social developmental organisation, which focuses on implementing research-based interventions to tackle social issues.

After conducting thorough COVID impact surveys and research, 50 families in need were identified in Delhi's Srinivaspuri and Burari localities. At a recent event held at the GMR Foundation, these families were gifted pushcarts which will enable them to generate incomes by setting up mobile shops to sell vegetables, food, tea, clothes and so on. Their progress will be monitored and evaluated in the coming months, and further assistance will be provided as and when required. In addition to this, the franchise also distributed 1,100 COVID-19 safety kits in the slum areas surrounding the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. These kits consisted of hygiene essentials like masks, sanitiser, nail cutters and handwash to promote safe practices amid the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking on the SMILE initiative, Delhi Capitals Director & CEO Vinod Bisht said, "Delhi Capitals is committed towards giving back to the city and helping people get back on their feet after a challenging year. Through this initiative, we hope to bring some joy to these families and safeguard their future. The spirit of Delhi is indomitable, and together we can defeat all adversity, both on and off the field." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr D.Y. Patil B-School receives glorious ranking by Times B-School survey across various categories

New Delhi India, March 11 ANISRV Media In its 2021 edition of ranking the best management and business schools in India, the Times B-School Survey gave Dr D. Y. Patil B-School outstanding rankings. The Pune based B-school ranked 20th in Top...

On Hungary's Lake Balaton, vital reeds cleared to give tourists a view

Imre Vida descends from the ancient people who once fished Hungarys Balaton, one of Europes largest lakes, in boats hewn from oak trunks and who crafted simple shelters from the wetlands reeds.The reeds lining the shores of the lake are sti...

Rolls-Royce CEO: Worst is now behind us

Rolls-Royces chief executive said the worst was now behind the company after it posted a 4 billion pound 5.57 billion loss for 2020.2020 certainly marks the low point. We think that the worst is now well behind us, Chief Executive Warren Ea...

MP: Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor daughter

A special court in Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his five-year-old daughter.Special Additional Sessions Judge Kumudini Patel convicted the 40-year-old accused under section 376 rape and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021