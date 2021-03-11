Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula upsets Karolina Pliskova in Dubai

The Dubai Duty Free Championships lost another highly ranked player as second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic fell a day after top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was upset in the United Arab Emirates. American Jessica Pegula buried Pliskova 6-0, 6-2 in third-round action while ninth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza topped eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-0, 6-4. McIlroy says Woods could soon return home from hospital

Rory McIlroy has been in touch with Tiger Woods and said that the 15-times major champion is doing better and could soon return home from hospital to begin recovery after sustaining serious leg injuries in a car crash last month. World number 11 McIlroy delivered the update on Woods while speaking in a video call with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon that aired late on Tuesday. 'Justice for Diego': Argentines march seeking answers over Maradona's death

Argentines took to the streets on Wednesday to demand what they say is justice for Diego Maradona after the soccer icon's death in November sparked investigations into how he died and whether there had been any negligence in his care. "He did not die, they killed him!," the organizers of the demonstration said in materials sent out on social media prior to the march. "Justice for Diego. Trial and punishment of the guilty." Sailing: Luna Rossa see tighter racing ahead at America's Cup

Getting a jump at the start proved decisive in the opening races of the 36th America's Cup but Friday's second day of action could see more see-sawing battles between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa. Each team claimed a win on Wednesday, capitalising on a mistake by their opponent before the start of each race and then holding the lead to the finish. NHL, Disney reach 'groundbreaking' seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal

The National Hockey League and Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday they reached what the NHL commissioner called a "groundbreaking" seven-year TV, streaming and media rights deal that will bring games to ABC, ESPN and streaming platforms. The partnership, which will begin with the NHL's 2021-22 season, is highlighted by exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC in four of the seven years of the agreement. NHL roundup: Wild top Knights again

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals and Kaapo Kahkonen made 24 saves as the Minnesota Wild overcame a hat trick by rookie defenseman Dylan Coghlan to complete a sweep of its back-to-back with the Vegas Golden Knights, prevailing 4-3 on Wednesday in Saint Paul, Minn. Kirill Kaprizov and Carson Soucy also scored goals for Minnesota, which moved within two points of the first-place Golden Knights in the West Division while also improving to 5-0-1 all-time against Vegas at Xcel Energy Center. Tokyo Olympics chief invokes power of sport on anniversary of disaster

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto highlighted the power of sport on Thursday as she expressed condolences on the anniversary of a deadly earthquake and tsunami, saying it provided hope for survivors and in facing the coronavirus. On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off northeast Japan, triggering a tsunami that devastated the region and caused a meltdown at a nuclear plant in Fukushima. About 20,000 people were killed. ATP roundup: Roger Federer victorious in return

Second-seeded Roger Federer returned to the ATP Tour after a 405-day absence caused by two knee surgeries and outlasted Brit Daniel Evans 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha. Federer recorded 13 aces in his first match since initially undergoing surgery on his right knee in February 2020, not long after playing in the 2020 Australian Open. The 39-year-old from Switzerland said after the nearly 2 1/2-hour match that it hasn't been an easy path back to the court. Spring training roundup: Bobby Dalbec's slam lifts Red Sox past Braves

Bobby Dalbec hit a sixth-inning grand slam and Rafael Devers knocked in a run at the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla. Dalbec's blast, off Victor Arano, was his fourth of the Grapefruit League season and gave the win to Tanner Houck, who pitched three scoreless innings. Federer beats Evans in first match for 14 months

Roger Federer marked his eagerly-awaited return to action after more than a year with some vintage tennis as he beat Dan Evans 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5 at the Qatar Open on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a competitive match for 405 days and underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, but clicked smoothly back into gear against the British number one.

