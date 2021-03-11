Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal not ready to play yet due to back issue, skips Dubai event

"I would like to thank the @DDFTennis for the wild card invitation sent to me," Nadal said on Twitter. "We seriously thought about coming to play, but I don't think I am ready to play yet." Nadal is still entered at the Miami Open, an ATP 1000 event to be held from March 24-April 4.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:34 IST
Tennis-Nadal not ready to play yet due to back issue, skips Dubai event

Rafa Nadal will not compete at next week's ATP 500 event in Dubai as he has not recovered fully from a back issue sustained ahead of the Australian Open, the world No.2 said on Thursday. Nadal struggled with the problem in the build-up to the year's first Grand Slam and skipped Spain's ATP Cup ties but still managed to reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park without dropping a set before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 34-year-old 20-times Grand Slam champion has not played since that defeat and was awarded a wild card to compete at the March 14-20 tournament in Dubai. "I would like to thank the @DDFTennis for the wild card invitation sent to me," Nadal said on Twitter.

"We seriously thought about coming to play, but I don't think I am ready to play yet." Nadal is still entered at the Miami Open, an ATP 1000 event to be held from March 24-April 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No decision yet on US force posture in Afghanistan, says Blinken

The Biden administration is currently reviewing its Afghanistan policy and has so far not made any decision on the American force posture in the war-torn country, Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said, ahead of the May 1 deadline for a f...

Norwegian Air updates offer to creditors in key step towards survival

Norwegian Air presented an updated restructuring proposal to creditors, the budget airline said on Thursday, in a major step in its plan to slash debt and reduce its fleet to survive the coronavirus pandemic. If approved by enough creditors...

Dr D.Y. Patil B-School receives glorious ranking by Times B-School survey across various categories

New Delhi India, March 11 ANISRV Media In its 2021 edition of ranking the best management and business schools in India, the Times B-School Survey gave Dr D. Y. Patil B-School outstanding rankings. The Pune based B-school ranked 20th in Top...

On Hungary's Lake Balaton, vital reeds cleared to give tourists a view

Imre Vida descends from the ancient people who once fished Hungarys Balaton, one of Europes largest lakes, in boats hewn from oak trunks and who crafted simple shelters from the wetlands reeds.The reeds lining the shores of the lake are sti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021