Left Menu

Soccer-Partey just getting started at Arsenal

Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros ($59.63 million) but injuries have limited him to just 16 appearances in all competitions this season. "It was difficult to get used to how the team play and I think the injuries are part of the adaptation but now I feel good," Partey said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:07 IST
Soccer-Partey just getting started at Arsenal

Arsenal's Thomas Partey struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League following his arrival from Atletico Madrid but the Ghana midfielder said that with his injury problems behind him he will soon hit top gear. Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros ($59.63 million) but injuries have limited him to just 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

"It was difficult to get used to how the team play and I think the injuries are part of the adaptation but now I feel good," Partey said. "I think most people have their own opinion and it depends on how I adapt to the situation I am in. It's part of the game, you never know when you are going to be injured.

"I'm doing all the necessary things to be able to be more fit and play more games. I'm starting to get used to how my mates play and how the Premier League goes. With time everything will be good." Arsenal face Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie later on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8385 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports 21,045 daily coronavirus cases, highest since November

Poland reported 21,045 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest tally since November as the country faces a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Brit...

Mamata urges supporters to maintain peace, says she will be back in campaign even on wheelchair

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged her supporters to maintain peace and not do anything that would cause problems to the public.In a video message from the hospital bed, Banerjee said she would be back for the poll campaign in...

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK

Sattur AIADMK MLA Rajavarman joined the TTV Dhinakarans Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam AMMK on Thursday in Chennai. This came after AIADMK denied him a ticket to contest this Assembly election from his seat.On Monday, the AMMK announced an a...

Metal-rich environment crucial for light giant planets, but not for heavy giant ones: Study

A metal-rich environment of host stars is vital for the formation of Jupiter-type light, but it is not necessary for the long orbit of heavy giant planets, research on exoplanets has found.Planets called exoplanets orbit stars similar to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021