Soccer-Partey just getting started at Arsenal

Arsenal's Thomas Partey struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League following his arrival from Atletico Madrid but the Ghana midfielder said that with his injury problems behind him he will soon hit top gear. Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros ($59.63 million) but injuries have limited him to just 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

"It was difficult to get used to how the team play and I think the injuries are part of the adaptation but now I feel good," Partey said. "I think most people have their own opinion and it depends on how I adapt to the situation I am in. It's part of the game, you never know when you are going to be injured.

Advertisement

"I'm doing all the necessary things to be able to be more fit and play more games. I'm starting to get used to how my mates play and how the Premier League goes. With time everything will be good." Arsenal face Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie later on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8385 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)