Left Menu

Soccer-PSG in good hands with super keeper Navas

Costa Rica's Navas won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid from 2016-18 and he showed again he was the keeper PSG needed when he denied Ousmane Dembele twice in the opening 25 minutes, making nine stops in the whole game. "Their keeper was player of the match," Koeman said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:01 IST
Soccer-PSG in good hands with super keeper Navas

Paris St Germain looked shaky as they completed a 5-2 aggregate victory against Barcelona and reach the Champions League quarter-finals, but keeper Keylor Navas kept them afloat when their demons resurfaced. On the stroke of halftime on Wednesday, Barca had a penalty that could have put them 2-1 up and two goals away from forcing extra time after a 4-1 defeat in the first leg at the Nou Camp.

A repeat of the 2017 "remontada", when Barca beat PSG 6-1 to overturn a 4-0 first-leg defeat in the last 16, seemed more than just a pipe dream. "Really, we deserved more for that effort. It should at least have been 2-1 to us at half time. If we'd led at the break, the second half would have been a whole different affair," said Barca coach Ronald Koeman.

But Navas deflected Lionel Messi's spot kick onto his crossbar and out, leaving the visitors needing to score three goals in the second half. Costa Rica's Navas won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid from 2016-18 and he showed again he was the keeper PSG needed when he denied Ousmane Dembele twice in the opening 25 minutes, making nine stops in the whole game.

"Their keeper was player of the match," Koeman said. Navas was only beaten when Messi's long-range missile flew into the top corner in the 37th minute after Kylian Mbappe had put PSG ahead with a 31st minute penalty against the run of play.

"Navas once again showed all his qualities. He's a top-level goalkeeper," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino. "He's one of the best keepers in the world." Midfielder Marco Verratti also sang Navas' praises.

"He's done it more than once, he won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid. Tonight he showed what a great keeper he is. We're happy to have him in Paris", the Italian said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports 21,045 daily coronavirus cases, highest since November

Poland reported 21,045 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest tally since November as the country faces a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Brit...

Mamata urges supporters to maintain peace, says she will be back in campaign even on wheelchair

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged her supporters to maintain peace and not do anything that would cause problems to the public.In a video message from the hospital bed, Banerjee said she would be back for the poll campaign in...

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK

Sattur AIADMK MLA Rajavarman joined the TTV Dhinakarans Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam AMMK on Thursday in Chennai. This came after AIADMK denied him a ticket to contest this Assembly election from his seat.On Monday, the AMMK announced an a...

Metal-rich environment crucial for light giant planets, but not for heavy giant ones: Study

A metal-rich environment of host stars is vital for the formation of Jupiter-type light, but it is not necessary for the long orbit of heavy giant planets, research on exoplanets has found.Planets called exoplanets orbit stars similar to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021