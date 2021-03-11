Left Menu

Rugby-Six Nations secures long-term partnership with CVC Capital

"This is a hugely positive development and I want to express my thanks to all parties involved," Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby said in a statement https://www.sixnationsrugby.com/2021/03/11/six-nations-rugby-and-cvc-announce-long-term-strategic-partnership. "This external investment is an important validation of what Six Nations Rugby has achieved to date and is a key next step as we invest to grow the game on the world stage." The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), which will receive up to about 51 million pounds over a five-year period, described the new partnership as a pivotal moment in Wales' history. "This deal will be a catalyst for growth of our game.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:47 IST
Rugby-Six Nations secures long-term partnership with CVC Capital

Six Nations Rugby on Thursday announced a long-term investment deal with CVC Capital Partners worth up to 365 million pounds ($509 million) to further develop the Six Nations Championships and Autumn International series. Under the terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, CVC will gain a 1/7th share in Six Nations Rugby, while the rugby unions of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will together retain a 6/7th share.

The investment will be paid to the six unions over a period of five years to help support the development of rugby at all levels. The unions will retain responsibility for all sporting matters and majority control of commercial decisions. "This is a hugely positive development and I want to express my thanks to all parties involved," Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby said in a statement https://www.sixnationsrugby.com/2021/03/11/six-nations-rugby-and-cvc-announce-long-term-strategic-partnership.

"This external investment is an important validation of what Six Nations Rugby has achieved to date and is a key next step as we invest to grow the game on the world stage." The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), which will receive up to about 51 million pounds over a five-year period, described the new partnership as a pivotal moment in Wales' history.

"This deal will be a catalyst for growth of our game. It will directly improve the international tournaments we participate in... Indirectly it will provide the foundations on which the game can flourish," WRU chief Steve Phillips said. The Irish union (IRFU) welcomed the investment, which comes against a backdrop of record losses for the Irish governing body in 19/20 of around 36 million euros ($43.06 million).

"The initial funds received from this deal will simply deliver the funding required to keep Irish rugby going for little more than a month," IRFU chief Philip Browne said. "The real benefit of this agreement will come into effect in future years."

Private equity firm CVC also holds minority stakes in PRO14 rugby league and England's Premiership Rugby. ($1 = 0.7174 pounds)

($1 = 0.8361 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France team to face England in Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9...

BSF identifies tunnel prone stretches, rolls out plan to deal with infiltration

With terror camps giving training to terrorists to utilise tunnels for infiltration, the Border Security Force BSF has geared up for infiltration attempts for the upcoming season and has prepared a strategy to deal with it.Areas that are tu...

Greece lays out welcome mat for tourists

Greece is laying out the sunbeds and beach umbrellas as it prepares to reopen to tourists in May and resurrect an industry which suffered one of its worst years in decades because of the coronavirus pandemic.All you need is Greece, Tourism ...

One group of ex-babus asks farmers to continue their stir, another group cautions them not to be misled

A group of retired bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh Thursday appealed to farmers protesting against the three central farm reform laws to end their agitation saying the laws are in their interest.The retired bureaucrats, including former UP C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021