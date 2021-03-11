Left Menu

Game against RB Leipzig was a little bit like a summary of our season: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is happy with his team's victory over RB Leipzig but said his team failed to capitalise on "really big chances" they got in the first half.

ANI | Budapest | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:51 IST
Game against RB Leipzig was a little bit like a summary of our season: Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is happy with his team's victory over RB Leipzig but said his team failed to capitalise on "really big chances" they got in the first half. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Thursday here at the Puskas Arena.

With this win, Liverpool has progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate as earlier, Klopp's side had outclassed their opponent 2-0 in the first-leg fixture as well. While they progressed in the Champions League, Liverpool has been struggling in Premier League and is placed on the eighth spot on the table with 43 points, 25 points behind table-toppers Manchester City. Klopp said the game against RB Leipzig was a "little bit like a summary of our season", suggesting that his side is not capitalising on their chances.

"It will help, that's how it is. It will help but we know that Monday at Wolves is a different kind of game. But if we play as good as we played tonight then it will be tough for Wolves, that's clear. But then we have to score and we have to defend, we have to deny them and we have to break through on the other side and all these kind of things. Tonight we played a really good first half but we didn't score with really big chances," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying when asked if it will be easy to build momentum from this game. "The game was a little bit like a summary of our season, so we are good, we create chances but we don't finish them off often enough. But tonight then we had the second half and used it there, that's all fine. It's much better than if we would have lost tonight and would have been out of the competition -- that wouldn't have helped at all. But that can help and we can see on Monday how much," he added.

Liverpool will next play against Wolves in the Premier League on March 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

