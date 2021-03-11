Left Menu

Rolls-Royce will consider dividend restart from 2023 at earliest -CFO

Rolls-Royce will look at restarting its dividend in 2023 at the earliest, said its chief financial officer on Thursday. "2023, I would imagine, would be the earliest that we will start considering the dividend coming back," outgoing chief financial officer Stephen Daintith told investors. The British aero-engine maker scrapped its dividend last April when the pandemic hit.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:04 IST
Rolls-Royce will look at restarting its dividend in 2023 at the earliest, said its chief financial officer on Thursday. "2023, I would imagine, would be the earliest that we will start considering the dividend coming back," outgoing chief financial officer Stephen Daintith told investors.

The British aero-engine maker scrapped its dividend last April when the pandemic hit. It said in its 2020 results statement that it is restricted from making payments to shareholders until after Dec. 31 2022 due to recent loan agreements.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

