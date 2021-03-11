Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico reverting to type with title in sight

While the rearguard action could not keep Real Madrid out in last weekend's 1-1 home derby draw, they shut up shop after coming from behind to take the lead against Athletic Bilbao in Wednesday's crucial 2-1 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano. On Saturday they travel to Getafe looking to maintain their six-point cushion over second-placed Barcelona, with only defender Jose Maria Gimenez absent through injury ahead of the short trip across the Spanish capital.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:24 IST
Soccer-Atletico reverting to type with title in sight

Atletico Madrid took many people by surprise earlier this season with a more expansive attack-minded brand of football.

A far cry from Diego Simeone's usual 4-4-2 formation, Atleti switched to a 3-5-2 with flair players like Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar and Joao Felix trusted in key areas. It was a resounding success, leading Los Rojiblancos to the Liga summit. At the start of February they had a 10-point lead at the top, which has since been reduced to six.

However with the league reaching the business end and the title now in sight, it appears that Simeone might be reverting to type if their recent displays are anything to go by. While the rearguard action could not keep Real Madrid out in last weekend's 1-1 home derby draw, they shut up shop after coming from behind to take the lead against Athletic Bilbao in Wednesday's crucial 2-1 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

On Saturday they travel to Getafe looking to maintain their six-point cushion over second-placed Barcelona, with only defender Jose Maria Gimenez absent through injury ahead of the short trip across the Spanish capital. "We needed to get back to winning ways, and the effort we put in was great," Simeone said. "I always say that the second half of the season is really, really tough because everyone is fighting for their own targets."

Barca, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from their disappointing Champions League last-16 exit at Paris St-Germain on Wednesday and take advantage of any possible slip-up by Atleti when they host bottom club Huesca on Monday. Centre-back Ronald Araujo faces a late fitness test, while Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho will all likely miss out.

Third-placed Real Madrid, who are eight points off the pace, host Elche on Saturday, while the weekend's action kicks off on Friday with a Valencian city derby as Levante host Valencia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France team to face England in Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9...

BSF identifies tunnel prone stretches, rolls out plan to deal with infiltration

With terror camps giving training to terrorists to utilise tunnels for infiltration, the Border Security Force BSF has geared up for infiltration attempts for the upcoming season and has prepared a strategy to deal with it.Areas that are tu...

Greece lays out welcome mat for tourists

Greece is laying out the sunbeds and beach umbrellas as it prepares to reopen to tourists in May and resurrect an industry which suffered one of its worst years in decades because of the coronavirus pandemic.All you need is Greece, Tourism ...

One group of ex-babus asks farmers to continue their stir, another group cautions them not to be misled

A group of retired bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh Thursday appealed to farmers protesting against the three central farm reform laws to end their agitation saying the laws are in their interest.The retired bureaucrats, including former UP C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021