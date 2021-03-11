Ind vs Eng: Personal milestones on card for Kohli, Rohit

Left Menu

The much-anticipated T20I series between India and England is just around the corner and the series might see hosts' skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma script records in the shortest format of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:39 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The much-anticipated T20I series between India and England is just around the corner and the series might see hosts' skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma script records in the shortest format of the game. The highest run-getter in the T20I cricket, Kohli, is just 72 runs away from touching the 3000-run mark in the format. With this, he will also become the first player to touch the milestone figure in all three formats of the game.

Whereas, Rohit has an opportunity to go past Martin Guptill in the list of most number of sixes hit by a player in the format. Rohit, who has scored 127 sixes in his career so far, will have to smash 13 sixes in the series to topple Guptill on the list. The Indian opening batsman can also leapfrog Guptill to claim the second spot on the highest run-getter list if he manages to score 67 runs in the series. India will be high on morale after clinching the four-match Test series 3-1 and making it into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. India and England will face off in five T20Is, beginning on Friday and this series will give every squad member an opportunity to show their metal against the Three Lions.

The Men in Blue have some newbies in their squad and all of them have high potential to start firing from game number one. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, and Ishan Kishan have impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it has finally seen them being rewarded with a place in the Indian squad. Who between Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer play at the number four will be an interesting watch as one would ideally think that the team management will back senior Shreyas going into the series opener. Both Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan have the capability of striking from ball one, but Iyer's experience might work in his favour as India have a power-hitting middle-order with Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to come in. (ANI)

