Left Menu

Krishna Raj Singh Jadon bags 13 medals at National Equestrian tent pegging c'ship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:42 IST
Krishna Raj Singh Jadon bags 13 medals at National Equestrian tent pegging c'ship

Krishna Raj Singh Jadon bagged 13 medals at the Uttar Pradesh Horse Show (UPHS) and Noida Horse Show (NHS), which were part of the recently concluded National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship held at Gautam Buddha University from March 5-10.

He won gold medals in trot carrot and peg (UPHS and NHS both), mounted stick and wall race in UPHS in pole bending (UPHS and NHS both) and balloon bursting (UPHS).

Jadon said, ''It feels great to have so many medals as I was training hard for this game from months and I feel that my hard work & confidence paid me off with such a big token of happiness. Really happy and I look forward to continue this form & perform well in future events.'' The National Equestrian Championship was organised by Equestrian Federation of India in association with Equiwings Sports.

A total of 148 Indian riders and more than 170 horses participated at national championship.

Tent Pegging is a sport that features a mounted horseman riding at a gallop and uses a sword or a lance to pierce pickup and carry away a small ground target symbolic of a tent peg.

Tent Pegging was included as an official sport by Olympic Council of Asia in 1982 and is an International schedule game now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France team to face England in Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9...

BSF identifies tunnel prone stretches, rolls out plan to deal with infiltration

With terror camps giving training to terrorists to utilise tunnels for infiltration, the Border Security Force BSF has geared up for infiltration attempts for the upcoming season and has prepared a strategy to deal with it.Areas that are tu...

Greece lays out welcome mat for tourists

Greece is laying out the sunbeds and beach umbrellas as it prepares to reopen to tourists in May and resurrect an industry which suffered one of its worst years in decades because of the coronavirus pandemic.All you need is Greece, Tourism ...

One group of ex-babus asks farmers to continue their stir, another group cautions them not to be misled

A group of retired bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh Thursday appealed to farmers protesting against the three central farm reform laws to end their agitation saying the laws are in their interest.The retired bureaucrats, including former UP C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021