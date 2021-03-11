Doing everything I can to be a successful captain: Maguire

Left Menu

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has said that it is a huge privilege for him to lead the team, adding that he is doing "everything I can to be a successful captain".

11-03-2021
Harry Maguire (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has said that it is a huge privilege for him to lead the team, adding that he is doing "everything I can to be a successful captain". The 27-year-old was made the team captain in January 2020, just a few months after joining the club from Leicester City.

"It's a huge privilege; I feel so lucky to be able to lead this club and be captain of this club. It's a huge honour," Maguire told UEFA.com. "I'm doing everything I can to be a successful captain, and obviously the main thing is to start lifting trophies and start winning football matches on a continuous, consistent basis. I demand a lot. I'm sure you could speak to a lot of players [and they'd tell you that] I'm loud around the place, I'm loud around the dressing room," he added.

Maguire said he shares a "great relationship" with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and they speak a lot before training and games. "[Me and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] have a great relationship. I feel he's done brilliantly - he's cool, calm, but he's also got the side of him where he can turn when he needs to and when the players need a little telling-off. We're close. We speak a lot before training, before games. I give my ideas to him and how I feel the group is and the mentality of the group and what we can improve on and where we can go as a club, and he's exactly the same," he said.

Manchester United are currently preparing for their Europa League game against AC Milan to be played on Thursday. (ANI)

