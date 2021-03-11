Olympics-China Olympic Committee offers vaccines for Tokyo Games-IOC

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games and next year's Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, were the first Games outside wartime to be cancelled, are now scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)