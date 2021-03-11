Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19, says he's feeling 'fine'

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he is feeling "fine" and is recovering.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:00 IST
Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19, says he's feeling 'fine'
Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri. Image Credit: ANI

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he is feeling "fine" and is recovering. In a tweet from his official handle, Chhetri said he would soon be back on the football field.

"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon," Chhetri tweeted. "No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always," he added.

Chhetri recently featured in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) where he played for Bengaluru FC. It wasn't a good season for the Blues as the side finished seventh in the points table after the league stage. Last week, Chhetri was named in the 35-member list of probables for the forthcoming back-to-back international friendlies that India would be playing against Oman and UAE in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively.

Chhetri is India's all-time top scorer. For his brilliant performances, he was awarded the 'Hero of the League' title in the 2017-18 ISL season and was also adjudged the 'AIFF Player of the Year' for the year 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

