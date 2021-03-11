Rugby-France team to face England in Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Dylan Cretin, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Romain Taofifenua, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Cyril Cazeaux, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Anthony Jelonch, 22-Baptiste Serin, 23-Romain Ntamack

