Left Menu

Junior NBA program returns with an aim to develop game at grassroots level

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced the return of the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program for boys and girls across India. The 12-week live series -- which will be conducted via Zoom and is free for anyone who wants to attend -- tipped off Saturday with a live Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA clinic hosted by Chicago Sky guard Sydney Colson of the WNBA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:18 IST
Junior NBA program returns with an aim to develop game at grassroots level
NBA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced the return of the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program for boys and girls across India. The 12-week live series -- which will be conducted via Zoom and is free for anyone who wants to attend -- tipped off Saturday with a live Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA clinic hosted by Chicago Sky guard Sydney Colson of the WNBA. The series will feature NBA, WNBA and NBA G League players, legends and coaches engaging participants in skill development, leadership and life skills sessions every Saturday morning. Two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert will host the next live Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA clinic on Saturday.

For information on how to join each session, aspiring players and their families can follow the NBA's social media channels in India on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program will also provide pre-recorded training videos and content to PE teachers and coaches at participating schools, providing year-round development opportunities for aspiring players through digital platforms.

Returning for the eighth consecutive year, the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program is a comprehensive youth development initiative that aims to develop the game at the grassroots level and apply the core values of basketball -- teamwork, respect, determination and community -- to positively impact the lives of boys and girls in India. Since its launch in 2013, the program has reached more than 11 million youth from more than 13,000 schools across 34 cities and has trained more than 13,000 physical education instructors nationwide.

During the 2019-20 season, the NBA and its teams reached 14.5 million youth around the world through in-person events and clinics, before transitioning to virtual programming and online youth basketball development events that have generated more than 210 million views from youth players and fans in 118 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India no longer a democratic country, claims Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday claimed India was no longer a democratic country, quoting media reports on Swedish Institutes democracy report that downgraded India.India is no longer a democratic country, he said on Twitter, tagging ...

Not to indulge in politics over CM's injuries, want probe: Bengal BJP

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was admitted to a facility here after receiving injuries during her Nandigram visit, the Bengal BJP said the party will not indulge in any politics over her injuries but will demand a c...

AP Interview: Karzai says US plan catalyst for Afghan peace

A recently floated US draft for a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government is the best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the countrys warring sides, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in an interview Thursday...

Health News Roundup: German COVID cases jump again; curbs on raw material exports and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.German COVID cases jump again as debate rages over vaccine strategyGerman coronavirus cases posted their biggest daily increase in five weeks on Thursday, as calls grew to allow family do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021