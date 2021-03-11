Rugby-Vakatawa to start for France against England

Centre Virimi Vakatawa is back in the starting line-up as France gear up for their Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham on Saturday. Vakatawa, who missed Les Bleus's opening wins against Italy and Ireland with a knee injury, features alongside Gael Fickou while Matthieu Jalibert starts again at flyhalf despite the return of Romain Ntamack from a jaw injury.

Ntamack, who has formed a lethal halfback pair with Antoine Dupont since coach Fabien Galthie took over last year, will be on the bench. "Matthieu has a momentum, he played the last two games with us and he performed really well," head coach Fabien Galthie told a news conference on Thursday.

Advertisement

"Romain is back and he has played one game with Toulouse. On current form and given the momentum, the decision is logical." Jalibert will pair up with Dupont, one of 12 players who tested positive for COVID-19 after the Ireland game last month.

The COVID-19 outbreak prompted organisers to postpone France's game against Scotland, which was scheduled for Feb. 28. France have not won the Six Nations since 2010, the year they completed their last Grand Slam.

They have not beaten England at Twickenham in the championship since 2005. Team:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Dylan Cretin, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Romain Taofifenua, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Cyril Cazeaux, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Anthony Jelonch, 22-Baptiste Serin, 23-Romain Ntamack

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)