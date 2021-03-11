Left Menu

Star footballer Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID

Indian football team captain and star striker Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, a development that is set to rule him out of the international friendly against Oman on March 25 in Dubai.He is also likely to miss the March 29 friendly against United Arab Emirates at the same venue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:32 IST
Star footballer Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID

Indian football team captain and star striker Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, a development that is set to rule him out of the international friendly against Oman on March 25 in Dubai.

He is also likely to miss the March 29 friendly against United Arab Emirates at the same venue. The Bengaluru FC star forward took to social media to post the update and said that he is feeling fine.

''In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon,'' Chhetri wrote on his Twitter handle.

''No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always.'' The 36-year-old was competing in the Indian Super League (ISL) till last month in Goa in a bio-secure bubble.

His campaign got over after Bengaluru FC failed to make the semifinals.

The team's last game was on February 25, which Chhetri played and also scored a goal. Bengaluru FC were placed seventh on the table at the end of the league stage.

The former champions logged 22 points after winning five matches, drawing seven and losing eight games. Chhetri, the second highest goal scorer in international football among active players, scored eight times in the 20 ISL games this season. As part of the preparation for the two matches against Oman and UAE, the national team is scheduled to assemble for a preparatory camp in Dubai from March 15. India last played an international match in November 2019, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan (in Tajikistan) and Oman (in Muscat). Already out of contention for the second round of World Cup qualifiers, India are scheduled to play two home matches against Asian Champions Qatar and Afghanistan, and an away game against Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India no longer a democratic country, claims Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday claimed India was no longer a democratic country, quoting media reports on Swedish Institutes democracy report that downgraded India.India is no longer a democratic country, he said on Twitter, tagging ...

Not to indulge in politics over CM's injuries, want probe: Bengal BJP

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was admitted to a facility here after receiving injuries during her Nandigram visit, the Bengal BJP said the party will not indulge in any politics over her injuries but will demand a c...

AP Interview: Karzai says US plan catalyst for Afghan peace

A recently floated US draft for a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government is the best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the countrys warring sides, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in an interview Thursday...

Health News Roundup: German COVID cases jump again; curbs on raw material exports and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.German COVID cases jump again as debate rages over vaccine strategyGerman coronavirus cases posted their biggest daily increase in five weeks on Thursday, as calls grew to allow family do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021