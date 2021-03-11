Left Menu

Soccer-CSL-winning captain Wu signs for Shenhua

China international midfielder Wu Xi has re-signed for Shanghai Shenhua after captaining Jiangsu FC to the Chinese Super League title last season. The deal for the 32-year-old was announced by the Shanghai club on Thursday and comes with Jiangsu's future in doubt ahead of the new season, which is due to start next month.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:42 IST
Soccer-CSL-winning captain Wu signs for Shenhua

China international midfielder Wu Xi has re-signed for Shanghai Shenhua after captaining Jiangsu FC to the Chinese Super League title last season.

The deal for the 32-year-old was announced by the Shanghai club on Thursday and comes with Jiangsu's future in doubt ahead of the new season, which is due to start next month. Jiangsu's owners Suning revealed the club would cease operations at the end of last month and unless a buyer is found the reigning champions will not play in the 2021 campaign.

Wu was one of the stand-out performers for Jiangsu as they won their first league title last year, defeating eight-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande in the playoff finals. Guangzhou and Shanghai Port had been interested in signing Wu, according to Chinese media reports, but the experienced international has re-joined Shenhua nine years after leaving the club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National State of Disaster extended until 15 April

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster.In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of CoGTA said this means that the current measur...

India no longer a democratic country, claims Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday claimed India was no longer a democratic country, quoting media reports on Swedish Institutes democracy report that downgraded India.India is no longer a democratic country, he said on Twitter, tagging ...

Not to indulge in politics over CM's injuries, want probe: Bengal BJP

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was admitted to a facility here after receiving injuries during her Nandigram visit, the Bengal BJP said the party will not indulge in any politics over her injuries but will demand a c...

AP Interview: Karzai says US plan catalyst for Afghan peace

A recently floated US draft for a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government is the best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the countrys warring sides, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in an interview Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021