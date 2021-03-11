Soccer-CSL-winning captain Wu signs for Shenhua

China international midfielder Wu Xi has re-signed for Shanghai Shenhua after captaining Jiangsu FC to the Chinese Super League title last season.

The deal for the 32-year-old was announced by the Shanghai club on Thursday and comes with Jiangsu's future in doubt ahead of the new season, which is due to start next month. Jiangsu's owners Suning revealed the club would cease operations at the end of last month and unless a buyer is found the reigning champions will not play in the 2021 campaign.

Advertisement

Wu was one of the stand-out performers for Jiangsu as they won their first league title last year, defeating eight-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande in the playoff finals. Guangzhou and Shanghai Port had been interested in signing Wu, according to Chinese media reports, but the experienced international has re-joined Shenhua nine years after leaving the club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)