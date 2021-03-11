Left Menu

Athletics-Scheduling casts doubt over Miller-Uibo's bid for 200-400m Olympic double

The women's 400m semi-finals at this year's Tokyo Games are scheduled to take place two days before the final, as compared to the men's event, which has an extra day's gap. An overlap of the 200m and 400m races also mean Miller-Uibo, who won gold in the 400m at the Rio Olympics five years ago, will have to run twice on successive days if she wants to secure the double, while the men will only have to do so once.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:58 IST
Athletics-Scheduling casts doubt over Miller-Uibo's bid for 200-400m Olympic double

Bahama's Shaunae Miller-Uibo has hit out at athletics chiefs over the scheduling of races that could derail her hopes of becoming the first runner to claim a 200-400 metres Olympic double in 25 years. The women's 400m semi-finals at this year's Tokyo Games are scheduled to take place two days before the final, as compared to the men's event, which has an extra day's gap.

An overlap of the 200m and 400m races also mean Miller-Uibo, who won gold in the 400m at the Rio Olympics five years ago, will have to run twice on successive days if she wants to secure the double, while the men will only have to do so once. The 26-year-old, who aims to emulate Michael Johnson, Marie-Jose Perec and Valerie Brisco-Hooks, said the Bahamas Olympic Committee's request to amend the schedule had been rejected.

"As much as I wanted a new title in the 200 metres, I also wanted to defend my Olympic one," Miller-Uibo told The Times. "The guys have an opportunity where their events don't clash and so all we were asking for was an opportunity to double. "With the guys they had a two-day break between the 400m semis and final. Had they opened that up for the girls then it would have been fine."

Miller-Uibo said she was almost certain to ignore the 400m, shifting her focus to the shorter distance and a potential battle with Britain's Dina Asher-Smith. "She's a great competitor," Miller-Uibo said. "I think we'll bring the best out of each other."

Miller-Uibo's comments come days after World Athletics announced a series of pledges to "further advance the role of girls and women" in the sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National State of Disaster extended until 15 April

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster.In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of CoGTA said this means that the current measur...

India no longer a democratic country, claims Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday claimed India was no longer a democratic country, quoting media reports on Swedish Institutes democracy report that downgraded India.India is no longer a democratic country, he said on Twitter, tagging ...

Not to indulge in politics over CM's injuries, want probe: Bengal BJP

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was admitted to a facility here after receiving injuries during her Nandigram visit, the Bengal BJP said the party will not indulge in any politics over her injuries but will demand a c...

AP Interview: Karzai says US plan catalyst for Afghan peace

A recently floated US draft for a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government is the best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the countrys warring sides, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in an interview Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021