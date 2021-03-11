Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Everyone including Archer is fit and available for selection, says Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Thursday confirmed that all the players are fit and available for the selection for the opening T20I match against India.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:10 IST
Ind vs Eng: Everyone including Archer is fit and available for selection, says Morgan
England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Thursday confirmed that all the players are fit and available for the selection for the opening T20I match against India. There were concerns surrounding the fitness of pacer Jofra Archer but Morgan has confirmed that the bowler is available.

"Everybody is fit to play. Jofra is available for the series opener," Morgan said during a virtual press conference. India and England will face off in five T20Is, beginning Friday and this series will give every squad member an opportunity to show their metal as teams gear up for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

England has its full strength squad in India and the visitors would be looking to field the strongest XI. The side is already ranked number one and it is for the reason that Morgan has never hesitated in playing specialists in the shortest format. Batting has been taken care of as it is power-packed from start to end, comprising of Jason Roy, Morgan, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are India's first-choice opening pair for the T20I series. Kohli highlighted how Rahul has been a consistent performer for India in the shortest format of the game. The Indian skipper also said that Shikhar Dhawan might open if one of the openers is rested for a game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National State of Disaster extended until 15 April

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster.In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of CoGTA said this means that the current measur...

India no longer a democratic country, claims Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday claimed India was no longer a democratic country, quoting media reports on Swedish Institutes democracy report that downgraded India.India is no longer a democratic country, he said on Twitter, tagging ...

Not to indulge in politics over CM's injuries, want probe: Bengal BJP

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was admitted to a facility here after receiving injuries during her Nandigram visit, the Bengal BJP said the party will not indulge in any politics over her injuries but will demand a c...

AP Interview: Karzai says US plan catalyst for Afghan peace

A recently floated US draft for a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government is the best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the countrys warring sides, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in an interview Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021