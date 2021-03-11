Hopefully will continue participating in IPL with two T20 WCs coming up, says Morgan

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan on Thursday once again praised the role of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in developing the players of his team and added that he wishes to see the association of England players and the IPL for many years to come. Off late, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been criticised for rotating all-three format players in the Test matches and letting them play in the IPL.

"Yeah, we have benefitted from the IPL massively, and like we are thankful for it, it has been a huge part in our development, particularly in the 50-over campaign in 2019 and with two T20 World Cups coming up, hopefully, we are going to continue participating in the IPL. It is the biggest T20 tournament in the world, we gain experience and huge confidence from that," said Morgan while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference on Thursday. England pacer Jofra Archer had an injury scare last week and England coach Chris Silverwood had earlier said that the decision on playing him will be taken by the England medical team. However, skipper Morgan on Thursday clarified that everyone in his side is fit and raring to go for the series.

When ANI asked if England will look to keep Archer fit for the T20 World Cup, he replied: "I think it's with the three-formated players which we have, they are a handful of guys. They are managed really well, you look back at the backend of December and January, Jofra had off and there would be different pockets before the World Cup, Jofra will be rested and will be looked after really well physically and mentally." England's T20I squad: Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordon, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley (ANI)

