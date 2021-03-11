Left Menu

NRFF President urges to get more women into Rugby

To commemorate International Women’s Day in Nigeria, Club and Community Coaches organized training games in Delta, Benin, Abia, Benue, Ogun and Lagos States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:34 IST
More than 200 girls played Rugby organized by more than 10 of the rugby development coaches. Image Credit: pixabay

March 8, 2021, is International Women's Day and rugby unions and organisations in Africa are taking the opportunity to rightfully celebrate the positive impact of women in the sport and development.

NRFF President Kelechukwu Mbagwu charged the Women's Rugby Development Committee to go all out and get more women and young girls Into Rugby. "Today, we celebrate International Women's Day. We #ChoosetoChallenge gender stereotypes and our partnerships commit to providing equitable spaces for women to reach their full potential. Nigeria has a population of over 200 million and if properly harnessed can be a powerhouse in Women's Rugby in Africa. We are playing our part in NRFF as we have secured the readmission of our Women's National Team into Africa Rugby Competitions. We hope to see our Lady Stallions pull on the National Team shirts at the Africa Women's Cup in August/September this year''.

More than 200 girls played Rugby organized by more than 10 of the rugby development coaches. Nigeria Women's Rugby Representative; Grace Kurah said in Benin, "The future will be made by these dynamic young women who are passionate in their various walks of life and bring in that positive energy into their rugby teams."

NRFF Vice President; Grace Iyorhe said in Makurdi, Benue State; "Today, we celebrate all the amazing women involved in our great game! From our players, coaches, match officials, physios, medics, educators, administrators, mothers, daughters, sisters, partners, and aunts. Thank you so much for being part of our rugby family. Happy International Women's Day to all".

NRFF Technical Director; Abubakar Yaro praised Rugby Africa for appointing two Nigerian Women into Sub Committees. Vice President; Grace Iyorhe (Women's Rugby Advisory Committee) and Princess Alban Ugonwaezeh-Agugo (Player Welfare & Participation Advisory Committee).

(With Inputs from PIB)

