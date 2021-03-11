Virus-affected Pakistan Super League to resume in June

Virus-affected Pakistan Super League to resume in JunePTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:46 IST
The Pakistan Super League will resume in June after it was suspended last week when six players and a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
The Pakistan Cricket Board and owners of the six clubs made the decision on Thursday, a week after the Twenty20 league was postponed.
The remaining 20 games will be played in Karachi — which also staged the first 14 games — before the national team's departure to England on June 26.
June was the most practical window due to Pakistan's international commitments in March-April and late August-September.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Twenty20 league
- The Pakistan Super League
- England
- Karachi
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Pakistan police pop their rollerblades on to catch Karachi's criminals; Five-year-old Egyptian rally driver's son takes wheel and more
Afghan Taliban have had sanctuary in Pakistan: Ex-top US general
Pakistani troops kill Taliban commander linked to slaying of 4 women aid workers
Awami National Party hold protests demanding safe return of missing persons across Pakistan
Odd News Roundup: Pakistan police pop their rollerblades; Five-year-old Egyptian rally driver's son takes and more