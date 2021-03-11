Left Menu

Morgan says England "massively benefitted" from "priceless" IPL

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:50 IST
Morgan says England "massively benefitted" from "priceless" IPL

England's limited overs skipper Eoin Morgan on Thursday said English cricketers' tryst with the IPL has ''massively benefitted'' his team and the ''priceless'' experience could hold it in good stead in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

English players are often criticised by the country's former cricketers for playing in the lucrative league.

''Yeah, we have benefitted from it (the IPL) massively and we are thankful for it and it has been a huge part in our development, particularly in the 50-over campaign towards 2019 World Cup,'' Morgan said at a virtual press conference.

The five-match T20 series between India and England begins here on Friday.

On the eve of the series opener, he was asked about the England players being criticised for playing in the IPL.

''So, with two T20 World Cups almost around the corner from each other, hopefully we are going to continue to participate in the best and the biggest T20 tournament in the world. We gain huge experience and confidence from that,'' said Morgan, who has played 97 T20Is.

Morgan also said that from a personal point of view, he has learnt a lot by playing in the IPL.

''I think, it (the IPL experience) is huge.

''I think even regardless of the players involved in the World Cup, the development process that they go through just by being there, rubbing shoulders with the best in the world, being exposed to the pressures of being an overseas player in the biggest tournament in the world, priceless in many ways,'' he explained.

''Certainly, the first few times I went to the IPL, I never (had) gone through an experience like it, and I have learnt a huge amount over the years that I have been there. ''So, the value in it given the year (that is there) is brilliant, particularly now it is being held in India,'' he added.

India is hosting the next T20 World Cup, while the upcoming IPL will start from April 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

Japan has not decided whether to allow spectators from abroad at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday, denying media reports that a decision had been reached.We are still continuing d...

China's Premier Li says economy could grow over 6% as Parliament approves new growth plan

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday projected that the worlds second largest economy could grow higher than the official target of six per cent as lawmakers approved a new development blueprint for the next five to 15 years, amid growing...

Jordan says crown prince cancelled visit to Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque over security row with Israel

Jordan said on Thursday the kingdoms crown prince cancelled a visit to Jerusalems al Aqsa mosque to prevent Israel from undermining his first such trip to the citys holy sites.Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi confirmed the planned visit, wh...

Biden's deal with Seoul points to a swift shift on alliances

A new agreement with South Korea on sharing the cost of keeping U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula is early evidence that President Joe Biden is shifting Americas approach to alliances in Asia and beyond. It shows he will cut allies a brea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021