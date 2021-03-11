Cricket-Suspended Pakistan Super League T20 to resume in June, says PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume in June, the country's cricket board said on Thursday, after the Twenty20 competition had to be suspended last week following a spate of COVID-19 cases among players and officials. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) abruptly suspended its flagship tournament after seven people, including six players, tested positive for COVID-19.

The PCB, the franchises and the league's governing council have now decided to resume the tournament in Karachi. "This was unanimously agreed by the six franchise owners and the PCB in a virtual meeting held on Thursday afternoon and after taking into consideration all factors relating to event organisation," the PCB said in a statement.

The cricket board is restructuring its bio-bubble after several breaches were reported this year. "The PCB management will now look into the operational and logistical challenges and revert to the franchise owners and stakeholders," it added.

