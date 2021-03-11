Left Menu

No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:55 IST
No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

A decision has not been reached on whether to allow foreign spectators to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday, denying media reports that a decision had been reached.

The decision would be made before the start of the Olympic Torch relay, she added.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Japan has decided to stage the Games without spectators from abroad due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

