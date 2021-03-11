Left Menu

China offers vaccine doses for Tokyo, Beijing Olympic participants

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Thursday said that the Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses for the participants of this year's Tokyo Olympics as well as the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:21 IST
China offers vaccine doses for Tokyo, Beijing Olympic participants
IOC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Thursday said that the Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses for the participants of this year's Tokyo Olympics as well as the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. "I can inform that a significant number of Olympic Teams have already been vaccinated in line with their national vaccination guidelines. Another significant number have already received a commitment of their governments in this respect or are in very positive discussions," Bach said during the 137th IOC session.

"The IOC continues to support these efforts. In this context, the IOC has received a kind offer from the Chinese Olympic Committee, the host of Olympic and Paralympics Winter Games Beijing 2022. The offer is to make additional vaccine doses available to participants in both editions of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022. The Chinese Olympic Committee is ready in cooperation with IOC to make these additional doses available in two different ways, either via collaboration with international partners or directly in the numerous countries where agreement regarding the Chinese vaccines are already in place," he added. Bach said they are grateful for the offer, adding that it shows the "true Olympic spirit of solidarity".

"We are grateful for this offer which is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity. In this spirit, the IOC will pay for these additional doses of vaccines not only for the Olympic, but also for the Paralympic teams. Furthermore, for each of these additional doses for an Olympic and Paralympic team, the IOC will pay for two doses more which can be made available to the population in the respective country according to their needs," he said. "These initiatives are another milestone in securing the safety of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. They are our demonstration of solidarity with the Japanese people for whom we have such high respect and whom we hold in such high regard," Bach added.

Also, Bach was on Wednesday re-elected for an additional four-year term. "Olympic champion Thomas Bach has been re-elected for an additional four-year term as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)," the official Twitter handle of Olympics had written. Tokyo Olympics is set to take place from July 23-August 8 this year. The Games were scheduled to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Whereas, the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

Japan has not decided whether to allow spectators from abroad at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday, denying media reports that a decision had been reached.We are still continuing d...

China's Premier Li says economy could grow over 6% as Parliament approves new growth plan

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday projected that the worlds second largest economy could grow higher than the official target of six per cent as lawmakers approved a new development blueprint for the next five to 15 years, amid growing...

Jordan says crown prince cancelled visit to Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque over security row with Israel

Jordan said on Thursday the kingdoms crown prince cancelled a visit to Jerusalems al Aqsa mosque to prevent Israel from undermining his first such trip to the citys holy sites.Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi confirmed the planned visit, wh...

Biden's deal with Seoul points to a swift shift on alliances

A new agreement with South Korea on sharing the cost of keeping U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula is early evidence that President Joe Biden is shifting Americas approach to alliances in Asia and beyond. It shows he will cut allies a brea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021