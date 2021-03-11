Left Menu

Malan has been exceptional at what he has contributed at the international level: Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan feels that the upcoming T20I series against India will help them learn and "iron out" things before the commencement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:57 IST
England batsman Dawid Malan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

England skipper Eoin Morgan feels that the upcoming T20I series against India will help them learn and "iron out" things before the commencement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. England's batting has been taken care of as it is power-packed from start to end, comprising of Jason Roy, Morgan, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler.

Praising the Malan, who sits atop the Men's T20I Player Rankings, Morgan said: "I do not really know how much further he can go. He has been so exceptional at what he has contributed at the international level. It is scary to think that he can continue to do that and more. It is an exciting time for him. He has been picked at the IPL by Kings XI Punjab. So, he will continue with his experience of playing in India which will benefit us, with the World Cup coming up." India and England will face off in five T20Is, beginning Friday and the series will serve as great preparation for both sides ahead of the premier tournament.

"It is going to be, from our point of view, a learning process, going through the situation we might find ourselves, in seven months' time at the World Cup. The perfect case scenario is that we are playing against one of the best sides in the world in their backyard. And we know that they are very difficult to beat, regardless of playing at home or not. The challenge in front of us is extremely exciting and everyone is looking forward to it," Morgan said during a virtual press conference. "We are very fortunate to have a full-strength squad. We have that opportunity, certainly with one eye on the World Cup in seven months' time. It is an opportunity to try and replicate teams and roles within the side that we might need to iron out before we get to the World Cup," he added.

England has its full strength squad in India and the visitors would be looking to field the strongest XI. The side is already ranked number one and it is for the reason that Morgan has never hesitated in playing specialists in the shortest format. (ANI)

