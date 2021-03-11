Soccer-DAZN in talks for Italian TV frequencies in Serie A rights race - source

Sports streaming app DAZN is in talks to secure some TV frequencies in Italy, a source close to the matter said on Thursday, aiming to boost its reach across the country as it battles for Serie A's broadcasting rights. DAZN, which entered the Italian market three years ago, is bidding for rights to screen Italy's top flight soccer league matches in Italy, in a challenge to country's dominant pay TV player SKY.

The global sports streaming app upped the ante last month with a 2.5 billion euro ($3 billion) bid for the right to screen all Serie A matches over the next three seasons, including exclusive rights for seven out of 10 games per match day. Under a three year agreement expiring in June, DAZN paid 540 million euros to screen three out of 10 games per matchday on its video streaming platform.

Advertisement

As a part of its effort to expand its reach in the country, DAZN has started talks with Italian broadcasting firm Persidera to secure some TV frequencies, the source said, adding the agreement would be finalised if DAZN won the tender. Persidera's owner, infrastructure fund F2i, declined to comment.

DAZN has sealed a technological and distribution agreement with Italy's former phone monopolist Telecom Italia, provided DAZN secures the rights. ($1 = 0.8380 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)