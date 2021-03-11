Left Menu

Positive injection to our morale: Alcantara on win over RB Leipzig

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara expressed elation over his side's victory over RB Leipzig and said it is like a "positive injection to our morale."

11-03-2021
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara (Photo/ Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara expressed elation over his side's victory over RB Leipzig and said it is like a "positive injection to our morale." Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Thursday here at the Puskas Arena.

With this win, Liverpool has progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate as earlier, Jurgen Klopp's side had outclassed their opponent 2-0 in the first-leg fixture as well. While they progressed in the Champions League, Liverpool has been struggling in Premier League and is placed on the eighth spot on the table with 43 points, 25 points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

"It's like a positive injection to our morale. I think we deserve to celebrate and to be happy with something, and from now on have this feeling that we have right now. And with that, we can win all the games that we have left," Alcantara told Liverpoolfc.com. "It's been a tough period for all of us because in our worst nightmares we didn't expect that we are now in this position in the Premier League. But we are trying to perform as best as we can and try to get better in every training session. I think this performance is a positive thing for all of us. This feeling we have right now, we have to celebrate a little bit with each other in a moderate way and with this feeling prepare the [Wolves] game and move on," he added.

Liverpool will next play against Wolves in the Premier League on March 16. (ANI)

