Left Menu

Chennai City FC end five-match losing streak

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:52 IST
Chennai City FC end five-match losing streak

Chennai City FC took a huge leap toward survival in the I-League with a 5-0 win over Indian Arrows here on Thursday.

A Vineeth Kumar brace coupled with goals from Rajesh, Jockson Dhas and Iqbal Hussain aided Chennai City FC to go four points clear of relegation rivals NEROCA, who had lost earlier in the day.

With this win, Chennai City also ended their five-match streak of losses and, coincidentally, their last win had come against NEROCA in the first phase of the season.

Coming on the back of a 2-1 loss against Sudeva Delhi FC, Chennai City FC took control of the game by the scruff of its neck.

The Chennai-based club dominated possession and created chances in a bid to propel themselves out of the relegation spot with a win.

The last affair between both the teams was a tactical battle with Chennai City only able to pip the Indian Arrows 1-0. However, this time as well nothing seemed to change as both teams entangled in a battle for midfield for much of the half. All of Chennai's possession failed to open the doors of the Arrows defence as the youngsters defended with acumen.

However, the Arrows could only hold out Chennai's attacking intensity for so long. In the 36th minute, Sriram burst on the left flank and dribbled past the Arrows defence before squaring the ball for Rajesh. With a well-timed shot, Rajesh found the back of the net from close range to make it 1-0 in Chennai's favour.

Chennai City FC continued their usual attacking form in the second half and were rewarded for their play as early as the 49th minute when a long ball from the midfield found Vineeth Kumar straight onto goal. In the 59th minute, the Chennai-based club capitalized on attacking momentum as Jockson Dhas’s attempt from outside of the box flew into the back of the net.

With a 3-0 lead and the result of the match all but secured, Chennai continued to dominate possession and thwarted half chances for the Indian Arrows with ease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, one injured in US Texas shooting

Texas US, March 11 ANIXinhua Three people were shot to death and another person was injured during a shooting incident that took place on Wednesday night in southwest Houston, Texas, the United States, police said. According to the Houston ...

TN polls: AIADMK, DMK seal seat-sharing, identify constituencies a day ahead of nominations

Arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK on Thursday almost sealed their seat-sharing deals with allies for the coming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on the eve of opening of nominations, with both set to contest in over 170 segments each out of the to...

Mexico reports new 6,470 coronavirus cases and 654 more deaths

Mexico has registered 6,470 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 654 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,151,028 cases and 193,142 deaths, health ministry data showed on Thursday.The government says the...

U.S. House passes two Democratic-backed gun control bills

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats seized upon a shifting political landscape that they said improved chances for enacting new laws after years of failed attempts.The first measur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021